Sylvester Stallone nažalost nije uspio doći u Hrvatsku: supruga Jennifer i kćeri gostile su se 'pijanim jastogom', pa se u hvarskom restoranu saznalo i gdje je 'glava obitelji'

Thank you @sistinestallone and @sophiastallone for sharing a photo! We are honored to have you and your family as our guests here at Gariful! We can't share much, but belive us when we say this one’s for the books! Once again, happy birthday to Mr.Stallone from the Gariful Team, wishing you a day full of happiness and a year full of joy! #restaurantgariful #stallone _________________________________ #gariful #bestrestaurant #luxurylifestyle #exclusive #hvar #croatia #bestexperience #restaurants #food #photography #photooftheday #instadaily #lobster #fish #luxury #cocktails #champagne #vine #europe #turism #yachtweekcroatia #cocktailoftheday #bartender #summer #instaflair #foodinspo #hvartown #croatiafulloflife

A post shared by Restaurant Gariful (@restaurantgarifulhvar) on Jul 4, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT