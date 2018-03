Sličnost je nevjerojatna: Jelena Leko bez pardona iskopirala nevistu, od glave do pete, 'ukrala' joj je čak i haljinu!

Life is full of surprises indeed. One of the best and most pleasant surprises that it has given me is you! Wonderful bday, my beautiful sis @iva_leko 💗💗💗🎂 May your memories today be awesome, your dreams become a reality, your joy last forever 🙏💋 #birthday #sister #sis #sisterinlaw #croatia #zagreb #hrvatska #croatian #dubai #life #happybirthday #bday #bdaygirl #smile #blessed #bff #friend #family #time #together #vscocam #vsco #makeup #fashion

A post shared by 🌸Jelena Leko🌸 (@jelenaleko) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:40am PST