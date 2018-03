Krah braka 'savršenog' para: naša manekenka konačno progovorila o onome o čemu se dugo šuškalo

Beautiful evening with my girls @iva_leko , @lucijalukic & @aleksandra_z_p 🌸🌸🌸 Our time together is just never quite enough.. The memories sometimes make everything so difficult.. Miss u ! Thank you my @___bokaa___ You did such an amazing photos for all of us! Wish I have one with u too 🙏😍 #togetherforever #together #christmas #family #sisters #friends #home #happiness #blessed #girls #neveralone #life #hard #time #faraway #dubai #croatian #croatia #heart

A post shared by 🌸Jelena Leko🌸 (@jelenaleko) on Dec 27, 2017 at 10:35am PST