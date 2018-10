Najezda turista uništila jednu od najpoznatijih plaža na svijetu: bit će potrebne godine da se priroda oporavi, more je zatrpano smećem, a sve zbog pohlepe za novcem

One of the world’s most popular beaches, made famous by a 2000 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will be be closing indefinitely to allow it to recover from the damage caused by millions of tourists. Maya Bay on Thailand's Ko Phi Phi Leh island has sustained extensive environmental damage in recent years, receiving up to 5,000 tourists and 200 boats a day. Thanks to pollution from litter, boats and sun cream, it's estimated that more than 80% of the coral around Maya Bay has been destroyed. Photos: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP, Jamie Monk/Getty

A post shared by The Guardian (@guardian) on Oct 3, 2018 at 4:58am PDT