'Muškarci su tamo jezivi, provaljivali su mi u sobu, uhodili me, pipali i šaputali da me žele j...': idilično putovanje mlade blogerice pretvorilo se u horor

Recently, one of my favorite travel Instagrammers @travel_inhershoes made a post asking people how many “lives” they’d had, and shared her own story. I love this idea! I think I have had quite a few “lives” (no, this isn’t mystical stuff, just about life experiences! ☺️☺️) Life 1: As a kid, my family moved constantly, and as the oldest of 9 kids, there was never a dull or quiet moment in the house! I read books constantly, invented complex kingdoms with their own social customs and histories and cultures and languages, and dreamed of faraway lands. Life 2: As an older kid and teenager, I was actually very depressed for years and went through a lot of sadness. I longed for a day when I could be free and happy. Life 3: I went from a university student to an idealistic wanderer; I became homeless and went on a walking roadtrip, I lived on a small mountain underneath the stars in North Carolina. I lived on a total of about $10 a month. Life 4: I moved to Miami and became a model, I was unexpectedly successful at this and within a year was making more money than I could have dreamed of. I invested in apartments and rented all of them out on Airbnb. I eventually stopped modeling to get a “real career” and “be a grown-up” with a great job. I began investing in the stock market market. I had the apartments, the car, the job. But I was unhappy. I realized one day that I was living what defined someone else’s dream - not mine. Life 5: I quit my job and sold everything to go on a three-month trip across Europe. I started filming some fairly awful videos that gradually got better. Three months later, I skipped my return flight. 2.5 years later, I’m still on that same trip, doing what I love and hopefully inspiring others to do the same! * Comment below how many lives you’ve had, or if you make a post about it, @ me and let me know to check it out. * * #travel #inspiration #love #travelstoke #travelstories #dowhatyoulove #guilin #china #exploreeverything #chinatravel #life #darlingescapes #wearetravelgirls #gltlove #girlslovetravel #roamingwomen #digitalnomad #digitalnomadgirls #girltravel #travelgram #youtuber #myview #goodmorning #visitchina #girlsthatwander

