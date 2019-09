Nova teorija o čudovištu iz Loch Nessa: znanstvenici su se 'dočepali' DNA uzorka misteriozne pojave, rezultati su nevjerojatni; 'Čini se da ideja o plesiosauru ne stoji...'

Do you believe in the Loch Ness monster?!?! If you do, you may not want to read this... . Because a group of scientists got together in Scotland, analyzing around 250 water samples, that were collected from the fabled Ness’ home. . After doing so, they found no DNA evidence of a large extinct marine reptile. . However, the team did find evidence of eel DNA. . That being said, scientists aren’t saying anything for sure, concluding that “there may well be a monster in Loch Ness, but we didn’t find it.” . Soooo is it still out there?! 👀 . 📸: Getty . #nbc #nbcnews #news #staytuned #lochness #monster #lochnessmonster #scotland

