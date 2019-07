Toliko bolno da se u agoniji onesvijestila: korisnica Reddita podijelila užasno potresnu fotografiju rana koje su nastale sunčanjem; 'Ovo je nešto daleko najgore što sam iskusila...'

This #Reddit user learned the hard way that expired sunscreen doesn't protect your skin. . "It was easily one of the most painful things I have ever experienced. Except when my tank top straps got dried to my blisters on my shoulders and became part of the blister scabs overnight. Trying to pull them off was almost blackout pain. I soaked in a tub for a while until they basically melted off." Tap the link in bio for everything you need to know about sunscreen expiration plus, how to treat a second-degree sunburn.

