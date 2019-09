Liječnici u šoku nakon dijagnoze 17-godišnjaka koji je zbog prehrane trajno oslijepio; Godinama je jeo samo tri namirnice: 'O tom poremećaju malo se govori'

The number 1 question I get asked by parents of fussy eaters is "How do I get my child to eat new foods?". I know parents of fussy eaters get tired of seeing their fussy eater having the same foods over and over again and just want them eating new foods. . Helping a fussy eater to try new foods takes a lot of time and a lot of patience and most importantly it takes a lot of consistency at mealtimes. Check out my blog post (link in my profile) and video that I have written all about how to serve meals to a fussy eater to help them to want to try new foods. . I have also been working on a new mini course for parents of fussy eaters which will be launched in the next few weeks. If you would like to get access to this program at a very special launch price then send me a DM and I will add you to my email list so you will be the first to hear about my new program helping parents like yourself with fussy eaters. . . . #fussyeaters #pickyeaters #fussyeater #fussyeating #fussytoddlers #fussytoddlerfood #fussyeatingdoctor #fussyeatingtips #mummyblogger #kidsblog #blogpost #kidsfood #kidsnutrition #kidsnutritionist #healthyfamily #healthykidsfood #trynewfoods #newfoods #foodexplorer #pediatricdietitian #mealtimes #familymeals #kidsfoodblogger

A post shared by The Fussy Eating Doctor (@drjencohen) on May 27, 2019 at 1:35pm PDT