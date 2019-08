Nekoliko sati nakon šokantne vijesti, 'uhvaćena' na palubi u zanimljivom društvu: poznata pjevačica mazila se s bivšom suprugom TV zvijezde, svi bruje o razlozima razvoda

"Hours before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed they’ve splitnearly eight months after their wedding, the singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. Cyrus, 26, cuddles and kisses 30-year-old Carter — who recently announced her split from husband Brody Jenner — while the pair lounge poolside in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. A source tells PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together." Miley was seen with Kaitlyn Carter, and if she's happy let's respect that. It is her and her happiness, we must respect that. 🧚‍♀️

