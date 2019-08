Poznate manekenke, među kojima i prelijepa Srpkinja, odlučile stati na kraj seksualnom uznemiravanju i zlostavljanju: progovorile o mračnoj strani modnog svijeta

So proud of the work @modelallianceny are doing to help models in our industry who have to deal with sexual assault in the work place. It’s about time and finally people are being educated to the problems these professionals face thanks to the efforts of The Models Alliance and people like @saraziff who are making important changes through their #respectprogram. Big corporations need to stop enabling the abuse NOW.✊🏼

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:20pm PDT