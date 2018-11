Ruskinja s Hvara ponijela modrice: Očito su uživali u tome što rade. Zašto mi se policija ni nakon četiri mjeseca nije javila?

View this post on Instagram

For this video (beginning of story in Russian is in a previous post) today I've been kicked from a nightclub where Ultra Europe Festival @ultraeurope afterparty took place. Two bouncers brutally led me all the way out to the entrance (I now have bruises on my both arms). They were clearly enjoying what they were doing, accusing ME of being aggressive and that I "took something". When I said that they were hurting me one of them replied: "You're a princess". The hostess was just standing there, pretending that nothing happened. Then I've been brutally forced on a boat which was going to Hvar - pushed by both a security man and a boat driver. I've read reviews on Tripadvisor and got shocked: this behaviour has been going on for years. Two years ago they already were using aggressive physical force to women, and even beating them in a face. I send my special 🖕🖕🖕 "hello" to a police station at Hvar. A policeman was practically laughing at my face saying (and I quote): "The door is there". So police does nothing about the criminal activity of locals harming their guests (and this is a EU country?)... The festival was beautiful 💖 But you, management of this "wonderful" place @carpediembeach, spoiled its last day. You do not deserve to host such events - you ugly, shitty degenerates 🖕🖕🖕 My bruises will heal, and you will die as assholes. #hospitality #criminals #police #assholes #degenerates #lawlessness #UltraEurope #UltraEuropeFestival