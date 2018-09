Izgubila je gotovo 30 kilograma, a jela je češće: evo kako izgleda jelovnik žene za koju nikada ne biste rekli da je 'na dijeti'

I started my journey determined to run a 5K. My knees wouldn’t cooperate because of the extra 50 pounds I carried. I ran a little bit and mostly walked... but I did it. . I started. That's what really counts. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻When I started I couldn't do one push up on my toes. I couldn't run one mile without my knees aching and feeling breathless. I couldn't do a burpee or a sit up. I couldn't jump or even do a full squat or lunge, but I started. I can't even put into words the feeling I had today remembering how far this journey has brought me. 😍🤩 . I would not be here today still making progress, still pressing on, still taking steps if it weren’t for coaching. That decision changed everything for me. It showed me I CAN. It kept me accountable. It gave me a tribe of people striving right along with me making imperfect progress together. . I've heard people say to keep looking forward and don't dwell on the past, but the past is my reminder to keep going. The past is my reminder to never give up. The past is my reminder of how far I've come. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ . You can start. You can change your story. You will get to a place and be able to look back if you begin. but the sooner you start, the sooner you get to look back. The sooner you get to say, I CAN! And if your curious what coaching it, message me. For realz. It just might change your life for good. 😍❤️🤩. . . . . #thirtysomething #thisisme #mybodyisamazing #mombodytransformation #momsbelike #fitmomlifestlye #fitmomlife #50poundsgone #50poundslost #momofthree #bodytransformation

