Jesu li jaja zdrava ili ne? Ako vam je puna kapa oprečnih istraživanja, bacite oko na ove podatke, imaju smisla

Let’s clear up some questions on the egg 🍳 I’ve done a bunch of research to help answers people’s questions & help you feel empowered when going for this choice of healthy fats & protein ❤️More info below: . This study showed that incorporating daily whole egg into a healthy, moderate-carb diet actually improved lipoprotein profile (cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, and LDL) and insulin resistance in individuals (Src 1) . These 2 studies showed positive increases in HDL (good cholesterol) when consuming eggs (Src 2 & 3) . This study showed that egg breakfast enhances weight loss when on a calorie deficit (src 4) . Overall, incorporating the whole egg can be part of the healthy diet. Make sure to go for pasture-raised eggs because they have 1/3 less cholesterol, 1/4 less saturated fat, 3/2 vitamin A, 2X omega-3 3x more vitamin E & 7X more beta-carotene (src 5). . Source 1: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23021013 Source 2: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8120521 Source 3: https://academic.oup.com/jn/article/138/2/272/4664988 Source 4: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/18679412/ Source 5: https://draxe.com/health-benefits-of-eggs/ . . . . .#paleo #glutenfree #lowcarb #nutrition #cleaneating #protein #paleodiet #fitfood #whole30 #primal #healthyfood #gains #carbs #iifym #lchf #healthyeating #jerf #paleolifestyle #supplements #macros #whey #dairyfree #keto #muscle #grainfree #mealprep #weightloss #realfood #preworkout #flexibledieting

