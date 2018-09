Nisu im figure pale s neba: Velolučka ljepotica diže preko sto kila, Splićanka ima trbušne za poželit', a pogledajte kako tek udara bivša žena nekadašnjeg reprezentativca

Excercice not only changes your body. It changes your health, your mind, your attitude and your mood. ✨ The magic is in you! Break your fears💥 For a lot of you that have asked me, today I want to share with you the other part of my weekly workout routine to build glutes. I use resistance band to make it more challenging and it also helps a lot in building glutes. • 5 sets of 5 squats with 65 kg (adapt to 80 % of your RM - the heaviest weight you can lift) • 5 sets of 10 T bar sumo squats with 40 kg (adapt to 60% of your RM) • 5 sets of 8 hip thrusts with 100 kg (adapt to 80% of your RM) - always end the movement by squeezing your glutes! Vamos! 🤜💃 . . Leggings: @heyjolondon Top: @fabletics @fableticseu . . . . . . #fanitv #workout

A post shared by Fani Stipkovic (@fanistipkovic) on Sep 15, 2018 at 7:39am PDT