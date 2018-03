Stare obiteljske fotografije kao dekoracija: zavirite u fotoalbum i osvježite svoj dom bez da potrošite kunu

Just waiting on a few more frames and prints to fill a couple of gaps and this gallery wall will be complete! I’m really glad we decided to do this, its easy to do and so effective. I love walking down the stairs looking at these memories and the kids love it too! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #finishingtouches #picturegallery #hallwaydecor #colourmyhome #sassyhomestyle #myhomevibe #styleithappy #styletheclutter #interior123 #howimonochrome #interiordecor #ekbbhome #housebeautiful #nestandthrive #myhyggehome #interiorstyling #styleitout

A post shared by Family House - Style & Tweaks (@styletheclutter) on Feb 21, 2018 at 11:06pm PST