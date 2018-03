Obični maslac vam je preskup i bezukusan? Postoji alternativa koja 'bilda' imunitet i poboljšava probavu, a napunit će vas i energijom

✨ LIQUID GOLD ✨⠀ ⠀ I wanted to show you how easy it is to make your own #ghee, a #dairyfree spread made from butter by removing the milk solids (you may know it as clarified butter). I do this once every 1-2 months.⠀ ⠀ Use any amount of unsalted #grassfed butter, melt it down and let it simmer for 20-30 minutes. Skim off the top, there will be bits stuck on the bottom of the pan. Watch carefully and cook 5-10 more minutes until they brown and the oil is golden. ⠀ ⠀ Strain through cheesecloth (I used that + a nut milk bag), pour into a jar to cool then SLATHER ON EVERYTHING (but some #glutenfree bread is a good start). 😋⠀ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #traditionalfood #culinarynutrition #healthfood #ayurveda #nutrition #recipe #nutritionboston #bostonnutrition #bostonwellness #boston #healthyfat #liquidgold #eatwell #eatclean

