Zidane ne gubi vrijeme, već je dogovorio prvi transfer u Real

July 2018: Eder Militao joins FC Porto from Sao Paulo for €4m 👋



September 2018: Eder Militao makes his Brazil debut 🇧🇷



September 2018: Eder Militao makes his Champions League debut 💫



March 2019: Eder Militao joins Real Madrid for €50m 💰



Not a bad eight months 😏 pic.twitter.com/Ly339dIxnY