Rame uz rame s Messijem i Pogbom: nekadašnji igrač Hajduka u idealnoj momčadi kola Lige prvaka

⭐️Here is our best eleven following the first round of the #UEFAChampionsLeague!



➡️Messi in with his hat-trick, earning 🔟 rating

➡️Paul Pogba and Nicolás Tagliafico feature with a brace each, as does Michael Krmenčík

➡️Juventus defenders both in



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/zCTHAGH1e5