Biste li pojeli ovu pljeskavicu? Kažu da je riječ o 'mesu budućnosti': izgleda kao svaka druga, ali daleko je i od one koju ćete 'sklepati' od kuće, nije ni 'fast fooda' vidjela

Lab-grown meat is coming, whether you like it or not. The promise of lab-grown meat isn’t to stop eating animals—it’s just to eat way, way fewer of them. In America alone, we consume 26 billion pounds of beef a year. That demands a massive industrialized livestock system that is problematic for the planet. One cow can consume up to 11,000 gallons of water a year. Worldwide, livestock may be responsible for 15 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. So would you be willing to switch the lab-grown meat if it still TASTED the same? Click the link in our bio to learn more about the science behind this new food.

A post shared by WIRED (@wired) on Dec 27, 2018 at 10:35am PST