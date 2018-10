Kako su hrvatske zvijezde otkrile 'life coach' biznis: najnoviji primjer je poznata splitska pjevačica koju je zauvijek obilježio - prvi dan škole

If you are a woman who sat quietly through this past week’s events, admiring others who have spoken out but afraid to do so yourself, I’m writing to you. You are not alone. I get what you are feeling, and I want to support you through it. Because not so long ago, other women supported me through the awful anxiety that gets triggered every time someone in power gets away with being unkind, inappropriate, unjust, and even abusive. . Here is what I want to tell you: . Maybe you don’t feel comfortable sharing your own traumatic experiences with others. That’s OK. Maybe you don’t want to point fingers at your abusers and call them out. That’s OK, too. Maybe your pain and sense of shame is still fresh and raw, or so old that you don’t even know how to begin to heal it ... that’s OK. Keep taking one moment at a time, reach for help and support, and breathe on. Love healed many before you, and it is showing up for you, too. . But maybe you also don’t want to deal with it or talk about it, because you don’t want to upset your husband, your family or your church community by disagreeing with them - and believing survivors can surely feel to you like betraying them. Maybe you are afraid to let them know you are also a survivor who has no evidence because everything happened long ago, or without any witnesses ... because you hear them say nasty things about women survivors and how their only agenda is to “ruin someone’s life.” Maybe you are afraid they would yell at you and put you “back in your place,” because that’s what you’ve learned through the abuse. Maybe you are afraid that people you love and depend on (financially or emotionally) will say how your brokenness made you sick and so you are only reacting from a place of hurt and not reason. Maybe you are so exhausted from feeling like you have no voice, no brain and absolutely no right to say anything – that you’d rather stay safe in pain than do something about it. . Listen ... THAT’S NOT OK. . <read more below>

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Sep 30, 2018 at 6:41pm PDT