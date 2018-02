Imotski pustolov o trenutku koji mu je okrenuo život naglavačke: Ova fotografija može promijeniti svijet, vraćam se po 'kišnog dječaka'!

"My Notes on Africa" ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Filmed & edited by : @goran_jovic_ & @jojo_boban ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Filming equipment setup : Samsung Galaxy Note8, Zhiyun smooth Q, Manfrotto 190Go ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- “Creativity is inventing. Experimenting. Growing. Taking risks. Breaking rules. Making mistakes. And having fun.” It takes courage to be a professional photographer and go on an expedition whose success is based solely on a smartphone camera. But, #samsunggalaxynote8 doesn’t let you down. Oh, yes, when you combine it with your talent and disciplined eye….you just make wonders. Experimenting is of paramount importance and as long as you try something new and break some rules….you create wonders. Having fun adds a lot of charm to experimenting, especially when you drown your #zhiyun while chasing sunsets. All in all, #note8 and professional photographers might be a new match made in heaven. To cut the story short, the entire expedition was powered by my will to experiment, #samsunghrvatska and last but not the least #aviteh_audio_video_tehnologije ------------------------------------------------------------------------- #samsunghrvatska @samsunghrvatska #samsungmobile #dowhatyoucant @samsungmobile #samsung #note8 @aviteh_audio_video_tehnologije #imaginemore @manfrottoimaginemore #zanzibar #tanzania #kenya #africa

A post shared by Goran Jovic (@goran_jovic_) on Feb 1, 2018 at 2:57am PST