'To je bezočno varanje kupaca': morski pas koji glumi sabljarku nije jedino što nam se podvaljuje, pročitajte kako nas sve muljaju i koje nam opasnosti zbog toga prijete

Generally speaking, all types of fish are good for you. They are high in many nutrients that most people aren't getting enough of. This includes high-quality protein, iodine and various vitamins and minerals. A healthy, balanced diet should include at least 2 portions of fish a week, including 1 of oily fish. Most of us aren't eating this much. A portion is around 140g. However, for certain types of fish, there are recommendations about the maximum amount you should eat. But in general, fish has a lower caloric count than red meat, but some fish has a higher mercury count than others, to minimize your mercury intake, limit your consumption of these higher-mercury fish. #Grouper. #Chileanseabass. #Bluefish. #Halibut. #Sablefish (black cod) #Spanishmackerel (Gulf) #FreshTuna (except skipjack) . Anyway, while any meat is a good sources of protein, seafood boasts the healthiest fatty acid profile; generally low in saturated fat and high in those omega-3 fats we hear so much about. Fish is a low-fat high quality protein. Fish is filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin). Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. But again to be heathy like everything it needs to balanced. #eatfish #eatfishlivelonger #fish #foodwithfish

A post shared by Toma | My World Of Nutrition (@tomakitchen) on May 28, 2019 at 2:54pm PDT