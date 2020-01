Danas puni 51. godinu, a sve oko njega i dalje je obavijeno velom tajne: supruga komentirala njegovo zdravstveno stanje, prijatelji i kolege šalju dirljive poruke

#Repost @keepfighting with @get_repost ・・・ @zoomf1auction and @keepfighting Foundation have launched a poster to commemorate the 25th anniversary of @michaelschumacher’s first @f1 World Championship victory. The poster shows the legendary seven-times champion at the wheel of the Benetton B194 that he drove to victory in the 1994 season. The poster is printed at A2 size with a silk finish. To order the poster, please visit: https://store.zoom-f1.com/collections/michaelschumacher/products/michael-schumacher-1994-anniversary-poster

A post shared by Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) on Jan 2, 2020 at 11:51pm PST