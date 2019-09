Svi bruje o drevnoj metodi koja vraća sjaj i elastičnost kosi uništenoj suncem i morem, sve što vam treba sigurno već imate u kući

➿➰ Rice water ➰➿ Getting back into my weekly overnight rice water treatments! I am currently on day day 5 hair and have been living in a low ponytail hairstyle for days. Today it's the fluffed out low ponytail look 😌 I also prepared my rice water differently this time. Instead of leaving the rice in a container to sit in the water (soaking method) I used the boiling method. That's why its looks so white and it's consistency is abit more thicker. I am going to use the rice water along with my favourite #cantudeeptreatmentmasque as you can use this deep conditioner as an overnight treatment. I use this combo as it's a balance of protein and moisture. I like to leave it in overnight for an intense deep condition to aid in my hair growth journey. As you know rice water helps with hair growth! And of course deep conditioning! Benefits Advocates of using rice water for hair believe it: detangles the hair makes hair smoother increases shine makes hair stronger helps hair grow long #curlygirl #curlyhair #curls #deepconditioning #ricewaterforhairgrowth #ricewater #cantuhairproducts #healthyhair #overnighthairtreatment #protienhairtreatment #curlyhaircommunity #igcurls #naturalhair #haircare #curlfriends #curlyhairstyles #frizz #lowponytail #hairblogger #curlyhairblogger #cgmethod #mixedrace #naturalhairgrowth #hairgrowthjourney

A post shared by Jordan peters (@curlygirlsavage) on Aug 30, 2019 at 10:44am PDT