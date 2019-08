Došao na pregled zbog otekline, ono što su liječnici otkrili jezivo je: sumnja se da je 'krivac' za suludo zdravstveno stanje dječačića u Indiji zračenje; Pogledajte što je mališan 'krio' u usnoj šupljini 

More. Than. 500. Teeth. A 7-year-old boy was brought to a dental college hospital in Chennai, India, complaining of swelling in his jaw. His parents were worried that it was cancer, according to a Saveetha Dental College news post, but the doctors found something else: a huge, bag-like mass filled with 526 tooth-like structures. This is the first time so many small teeth have been reported in a single individual. Link in bio (if you dare).

A post shared by VICE (@vice) on Aug 1, 2019 at 4:31pm PDT