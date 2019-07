Na vrhu ljestivice najboljih krema za sunčanje su one - najjeftinije! Slovenci proveli istraživanje proizvoda koji se nalaze i na našim policama, evo koje dvije skupe marke kriju štetne sastojke

GIVEAWAY: We are giving away 3x The Ritual of Karma giftset. Let us know in the comments what Karma means to you and you might be the lucky one💫! Tap to shop ☝🏼.#giveaway #giftset #goodkarma #theritualofkarma #ritualscosmetics

A post shared by Rituals Cosmetics (@ritualscosmetics) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:01am PDT