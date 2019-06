Planirate preuređenje? Donosimo 10 najvećih ljetnih trendova uz koje će vaš prostor dobiti 'ono nešto'

Now here is a dining room that speaks to me in volumes!!! This is the home of designer Patrick Williams of @berdoulat_interior_design who is lovingly transforming this 1800’s house into a home and B & B in Bath, Sommerset. There is so much to love here, where to begin? The exposed arch has to be celebrated and that beautiful old antique table, that belonged to Patrick’s great grandfather. I love the marriage of so many pieces of furniture from different eras, all proving to be so compatible. I have a weakness for grandfather clocks and those pendant lights from a French brocante, they just work wonderfully well. I have a sneaking suspicion that a dinner party here would never wind up before the clock strikes twelve!⁣ ⁣ 🖼 @houseandgardenuk⁣ 📷 @michaelsinclair ⁣ ⁣ #farmhousestyle #dresser #farmhousetable #antiques #french #brocante #patina #historichomes #pendantlights #restorationlove #prettypatinas #warmandworn #interiordecor #countryhouses #countrystyle #mixandmatch #uniquepieces #interiorinspiration

