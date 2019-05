Svi znaju tko su Ella Dvornik i Sonja Kovač, jeste li čuli za Amadeu Muse? Splićanku prate milijuni i ona ozbiljno zarađuje na tome

New makeup transformation 💖 comment and like if you want to see more soon!🥰 Used: @farsalicare Rose gold oil, Skintune blur, Liquid glass @hudabeauty concealer Meringue , bake powder Cupcake, foundation faux filter Macaroon, lip contour Trendsetter, lipstick Cake Day and Girlfriend, on eyes Double Pump Latte & Drop Top and gold chains @hudabeautyshop @urbandecaycosmetics brow blade @fgb_official sunglasses 🕶 are from my collection Amadea sunglasses @morphebrushes bronzer and brushes

A post shared by Amadea Muse (@amadea_dashurie) on Apr 24, 2019 at 10:47am PDT