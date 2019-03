Suludi zahtjevi mega bogataša: zaposlenici luksuznih hotela otkrili najluđe želje svojih gostiju, 'dostava' frizerke samo je jedan od pothvata za pamćenje

When the sun goes down... This is our happy hour! 😍🙌⠀ Have you seen the dancing fountains yet during your visit to Dubai?💦⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀ •⠀⠀⠀ #fairmontdubai #accorhotels #feelwelcome #hotel #luxury #mydubai #travel #dubailife #uae #luxuryhotel #dubailifestyle #getaway #holiday #visitdubai #relax #staycation #Dubai #staycation

A post shared by Fairmont Dubai (@fairmontdubai) on Feb 17, 2019 at 10:03am PST