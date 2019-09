Ovaj trener radio je s poduzetnicima, bankarima i odvjetnicima, sastavio je plan od tri koraka i za 'najzaposlenije': 'Kad riješite ovo, štedite vrijeme, kalorije i novac...'

Omega 3 and Omega 6 are both vital to our bodies in the right quantities. Omega 3 has anti-inflammatory benefits whereas Omega 6 is pro-inflammatory. Anthropological evidence suggests the ratio that human beings evolved eating is somewhere around 1:1, while the ratio today in the Western world is believed to be anywhere between 20/1 to 25/1, Omega 6 to 3. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel as well as walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and soya beans. #healthymeals #healthyfoods #healthydiet #guthealth #healthcoaching #healthylifestylecoach #lifestylecoachlondon #canarywharf #healthygut #nutrition #nutritiontips #nutritionadvice #balancednutrition #goodnutrition #nourishyourself #youngceo #businessmanlife #entrepreneurlife #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneurshiplife #entrepreneurshiplifestyle #healthyeatingideas #healthyeatingtips #healthyeatinghabits #lifestylecoach #lifestylecoaching #youareyourgreatestasset #fitnesslifestyles

A post shared by Alex Pedley (@mvement_coach) on May 20, 2019 at 6:09am PDT