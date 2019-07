Ova se bolest dijagnosticira tek nakon 12 godina: ne zanemarujte simptome koji djeluju nevažni poput 'malo nadutosti'; Pročitajte par savjeta, olakšanje je u položaju na školjci

Most days I accept the reality of living with my illness. Having to fight a battle with your own body is exhausting. ⠀ “Endometriosis is a whole body disease. Endometriosis is not just a reproductive tract disease, but one which can potentially cause severe chronic symptoms throughout the entire body, including incapacitating pain, severe chronic fatigue, infertility, immune and endocrinologic dysfunction and damage to multiple organs and the tissues, including the bowel, bladder, uterus, diaphragm, muscles, musculoskeletal structures, nerves, ligaments, lungs, and liver.” - Camran Nexhat, M.D. ⠀ Shout out to all of us fighting a battle that most people don’t understand. Keep hanging in there girlfriend.

