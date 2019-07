Ovu vrstu tumora teško je dijagnosticirati, mnogi zanemaruju i simptome; Liječnici otkrili mogući uzrok, krije se u proizvodima za higijenu?

Although I had intentions of posting this yesterday, the day got away from me - regardless of the day of the week , any day is a good day to talk about #ovariancancer 🙌🏻 because not enough people are ### Heartburn, weight loss, inability to eat and back pain were main most persistent symptoms, for several months. The pelvic pain and uti like symptoms didn’t occur until soon before diagnosis. ### So how was I diagnosed?? I didn’t go through all the months and doctors appointments of thinking it was one thing or another. I ended up in the ER because the pelvic pain was so bad I felt like I was in labor. A pelvic CT was ordered after a couple back and forth a and that’s when they saw the mass...an ultrasound tech was called in and I was admitted. Unfortunately I would go in for surgery thinking it was nothing but a large cyst (according to my obgyn at the time), to find out a week later I was really sick, with high grade ovca. ### I share this list so you can take action if you have any of these that persist for longer than 2-3 weeks. Talk to your doctor and determine what’s going on - you’re your own best advocate! #ovariancancersurvivor #ovariancancerawareness #endometrialcancer #kickovariancancer #cancerawareness #lifeaftercancer #ididntknow #gynecology

A post shared by Randalynn Vasel (@kickovariancancer) on Jul 10, 2019 at 6:02am PDT