Suplement koji milijuni koriste kao 'lijek'' u većini je slučajeva beskoristan: preventivno uzimanje samo vam 'izbija pare', a može biti i opasno

Not all fish oil supplements are created equal! The recommended dose for fish oil is 3000 DHA/EPA mg. Most often when it says 1000 mgs on the front, it does not mean 1000 mg of DHA/EPA. Read the back of the label to see what’s inside. Are you currently supplementing with fish oil?! #supplementation #supplements #fishoil #fish #omega #brainhealth #brain

A post shared by Fitness Expert, James Kremmer (@jkremmerfitness) on May 23, 2019 at 6:05am PDT