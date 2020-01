Slavnoj pjevačici dosta je glamuroznog života u SAD-u, želi preseliti kraj nas: Maštam kako biciklom idem po kruh, jedem, gledam svoje masline... 

2019... it’s the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing...I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savor it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live! ♥️♥️♥️ #limitless #happynewyear link in my bio for the full video!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:56pm PST