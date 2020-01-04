Hailey Bieber, manekenka i supruga pjevača Justina Biebera, otvorila je dušu i putem svog Instagram profila poručila kako se teško nosi s pritiskom društvenih mreža i mržnjom kojoj je izložena.
- Instagram, Twitter i ostale platforme tog tipa idealna su mjesta za nastajanje zlobe. Ljudi više ne odvajaju vrijeme za povezivanje na nekom iskrenom nivou zato što su postali programirani da mrze i to počinje jako štetiti ljudskoj interakciji koja može biti predivna - poručila je Bieber i nagasila kako bi voljela da širenje mržnje prestane.
- Mogla bih vam reći da mi ta mržnja ne smeta i da riječi koje mi pojedinci upućuju ne utječu na mene, ali evo vijest za vas: neopisivo boli kada vas razvlače po internetu - napisala je 23-godišnja Hailey pritom vjerojatno misleći na konstantne usporedbe s Justinovom bivšom djevojkom, pjevačicom i glumicom Selenom Gomez.
- Boli kada vas uspoređivaju s drugim ljudima svakog dana, boli kada ljudi dolaze do zaključaka i stvaraju netočnu sliku o vama. Boli kada vas nazivaju raznim imenima i kada imate osjećaj da ne možete doseći standarde koje su postavili. Pišem ovo kako bih skinula težinu sa svojih grudi i zato što je važno biti iskren kada su u pitanju stvari koje na nas utječu mentalno i emocionalno - zaključila je mlada manekenka koju na Instagramu prati preko 24 milijuna ljudi.
I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection. I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad. The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection. I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on. I share this only because it weighs often on my heart and because it’s important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully it speaks to someone struggling with the same. with that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)
