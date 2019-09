Glumom se počela baviti kako bi radila što manje i bila s djecom, a danas je jedna od najplaćenijih TV glumica; U hit seriji koja ju je učinila planetarno poznatom glumila je - samu sebe

I grew up walking distance from the theater where today my mom, my sons, and their dad watched me put my hands in cement. It's completely surreal and I don't think I even understand how profound this is yet. Thank you to our fans and our writers and @warnerbrosentertainment and @cbstv for making us the show that we are! And thank you @hardcorehiz for helping me through it all today and always!

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on May 1, 2019 at 11:22am PDT