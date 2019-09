'Stvari koje su nas mučile nismo rješavali, rak nas je naučio': slavna hollywoodska glumica dala vrlo intiman intervju; 'Muževe riječi učinile su me više seksi'

My happy place got a lot happier with the arrival of my best friend. I couldn’t love this man more. He gets me. I get him. Boredom is never a factor. He continues to fascinate me with his talent, humor, intelligence. His love and support lift me up constantly. In short, I’m pretty damn lucky. @kurtiswarienko

