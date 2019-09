Sve što Nikola Vlašić zna, naučila ga je sestra! Ovim smo momentima svjedočili prije 11 godina, tko je mogao pogoditi da će ovaj mali ricasti postati nogometno čudo...

Amazing performance last night! Well done guys! Also congrats to my lil’ bro @niksivlasic_ on his first goal for the big team! #svkcro @europeanqualifiers2020 @hns_cff #beproud #vatreni #iznadsvihhrvatska 🇭🇷

