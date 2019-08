Soooo the latest internet/social media fad is the #10yearchallenge where everyone and their Granny’s are sharing photos of how they looked 10 years ago.....had a few 🤣 and 😮 moments looking at all your photos.... However, I’m gonna change it up a gear.... To the younger girls on my social media feeds, incase you don’t know....the girl in the picture is Jade Goody.....10 years ago this girl lost her fight for life against Cervical Cancer......at 27.....27 years old, leaving two young boys and a family that doted on her! Cervical Cancer can be detected by ensuring you go for your cervical smear tests....which we know a lot of girls are mortified at going for as they’re too embarrassed or scared 😟 A 5 minute test that may save your life. Being a Wax Specialist I see many of you girls who admit you haven’t been for a smear or too scared to do so, yet, you have me wax you for 20 minutes?? (Hey I know I’m good but I’m no life saver) I’m willing to offer every girl with a confirmed Smear Test Appointment a completely FREE OF CHARGE Bikini Wax.... If you’re brave enough to face me with a Spatula be brave enough to face a Nurse with a swab, and I’ll prepare you for your 5 minute appointment. #10years #smeartest #smeartestawareness #cervicalcancer #cancer #awareness #raisingawareness #jadegoody #jadegoodyeffect #glasgow #waxspecialist #hollywoodwax #brazilianwax #freewaxforsmear #cmongirls #lifesaving #scotland #nhs #lowersmeartestage

A post shared by Waxing By Debbie (@waxing_by_debbie) on Jan 15, 2019 at 5:03pm PST