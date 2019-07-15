Misteriozna smrt američke TV zvijezde: nakon što mu se početkom srpnja gubi svaki trag, tijelo glumca pronađeno na potpuno neprohodnoj lokaciji, a u automobilu je bio njegov mrtvi pas

Piše L. L.
Foto screenshot YouTube
Strani mediji danas prenose vijest o pronađenim posmrtnim ostacima muške osobe za koju se vjeruju da pripadaju glumcu Charlesu Levinu, zvijezdi mnogih američkih televizijskih serija, poznatom ponajviše po ulozi u "Seinfeldu".
Njegov je nestanak prijavio sin, još prije tjedan dana, a 70-godišnjaku se otad gubi svaki trag. Posljednji je put viđen 8. srpnja u gradiću Grants Pass u Oregonu, javlja Daily Mail.
- Uvijek je bio sa svojim psom Boo Boo Bearom, a posjeduje narančasti Fiat iz 2012. godine - objavila je policija prošli tjedan i zamolila građane za pomoć u pronalaženju Charlesa Levina.
Njegov automobil lociran je konačno u subotu na udaljenoj i gotovo neprohodnoj cesti - u njemu je pronađen glumčev mrtav pas, a Charlesovo tijelo ležalo je na strmom terenu u blizini vozila.
- Postoji velika vjerojatnost da su posmrtni ostaci Levinovi - objavio je u nedjelju Odjel za javnu sigurnost Grants Passa. Medicinski istražitelj tek treba napraviti konačnu identifikaciju, javlja CBS News.
Levin je glumio i u serijama "Night Court", "Family Ties" i "Law and Order".