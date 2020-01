Dalmacija kakvu još niste upoznali: mladi par putuje Jadranom i predstavlja lokacije koje vam nikada ne bi palo napamet posjetiti, sve je počelo još na njihovom prvom spoju...

The todays Horizon lead us to a beautiful submerged german S57 Torpedo E-boat. Its been laying here since 19th August 1944. Some parts of it are defying time and are still moveable, while others, such as a torpedo canon, is completely decayed, thus exposing a TORPEDO ready to launch.... . @zadarsub @_sandrinjo @igorgoic . #underwater #divingtrip #croatiafulloflife #crostagram #croatiafullofnature #adriaticsea #adriatic #wreckage #shipwreck #shipwrecks #ww2wrecks #eboat #s57 #roam #seetheworld #deepblue #scubadiving #scuba

