'Bez filtera, bez fotošopa, bez negativnosti': glumica otkrila program koji joj je pomogao da u 55. godini transformira svoje tijelo, no to nije najveća promjena koja se dogodila

New Years fridge. All the colors...veggies🥦fruit 🍎protein 🥚 and yes Prosecco cause hey there’s gonna be many causes to celebrate in 2019. 🍾Hope yours is off to a good start. Mine? Hike, laundry, cooking and intention setting. Let’s all keep motivating each other towards being our best selves. #gratitude #love #community

A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on Jan 1, 2019 at 10:02pm PST