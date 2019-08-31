slobodnadalmacija.hr/mozaik
Toć na dasci?!

Ugostitelji rade najluđe stvari da bi impresionirali goste: ovo su neki od najbizarnijih načina posluživanja, Dalmatinci su sigurno upoznati s jednim od njih

Dokaz da ugostitelji rade najluđe stvari kako bi impresionirali svoje goste ne morate doživjeti "uživo" - korisnici Reddita potrudili su se izdvojiti najbolje trenutke koje su doživjeli u restoranima. Ili najgore, ovisi kako na to gledate...

No svakako neobične. Jesu li vam ikada poslužili predjelo u pitaru? Toć na drvenome pladnju? Od svih bizarnosti koje su se našle na stranici We Want Plates ("Želimo tanjure") domaći ljudi vjerojatno su imali priliku vidjeti tek Barbie umotanu u pršut.

Fotografije  u ovom slučaju zaista govore više od riječi...

 

