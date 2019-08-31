Mozaik Društvena mreža Toć na dasci?! 31.08.2019. | 16:17 Ugostitelji rade najluđe stvari da bi impresionirali goste: ovo su neki od najbizarnijih načina posluživanja, Dalmatinci su sigurno upoznati s jednim od njih Piše L. L. Foto Ilustracija/ Shutterstock Podijeli na Facebook-u Podijeli na Twitter-u Pošalji na email Dokaz da ugostitelji rade najluđe stvari kako bi impresionirali svoje goste ne morate doživjeti "uživo" - korisnici Reddita potrudili su se izdvojiti najbolje trenutke koje su doživjeli u restoranima. Ili najgore, ovisi kako na to gledate... No svakako neobične. Jesu li vam ikada poslužili predjelo u pitaru? Toć na drvenome pladnju? Od svih bizarnosti koje su se našle na stranici We Want Plates ("Želimo tanjure") domaći ljudi vjerojatno su imali priliku vidjeti tek Barbie umotanu u pršut. <!--cke_bookmark_143S--><!--cke_bookmark_143E--> Fotografije u ovom slučaju zaista govore više od riječi... Curry on a chopping board from r/WeWantPlates My salad came in a colander so my vinegar fell straight through... from r/WeWantPlates "I Put Fries in an Enclosed Bowl So They Steam and Get Soggy" - Some Prick Cook from r/WeWantPlates So I went to eat Hot Pot today... from r/WeWantPlates They heard our demand for plates!! I guess we should have been more specific about wanting the full plate though.... from r/WeWantPlates Eating life with a big spoon from r/puns Tiny Telephone or Giant Shrimp from r/WeWantPlates I thought they were bringing us a decorative plant but apparently this is food from r/WeWantPlates Friend of mine just posted this from his dinner out. Rope as a plate. Some sort of fruit roses. from r/WeWantPlates I visited Macedonia and in some restaurants they serve you a belgian waffle under your pizza. from r/mildlyinteresting restorani, ugostitelji, posluživanje Naslovnica Društvena mreža