'Istovremeno se bojim i sramim': poznata influencerica u brutalno iskrenoj objavi progovorila o zdravstvenom problemu s kojim se bore mnoge žene

Kada se govori o gubitku kose, uvijek se taj problem veže za muškarce. A što je sa ženama koje gube kosu? Sudeći prema onima koje su to iskusile, to je za njih velika trauma.
Influencerica Dani Austin odlučila je progovoriti o tome.
Nedavno je postavila emotivan video na Youtubeu. Na samom početku kroz suze kaže: „Frustrirana sam sama sobom jer se ne želim toliko brinuti, a istovremeno se bojim i sramim“.
Austin objašnjava da je njena kosa iz godine u godinu bivala sve tanja. Ne zna točno što je uzrok tome, ali vjerojatno se radi o kombinaciji nekoliko faktora. Prije svega, na fakultetu je imala naviku da čupa kosu kada je pod stresom. Nakon takvih epizoda, izbjeljivala bi svoju kosu ili stavljala ekstenzije kako bi to pokrila, za što danas smatra da je dugoročno bilo loše za zdravlje njene kose.
Ranije ove godine, primijetila je da njena kosa ispada više nego inače. Nakon mnogo suza, muž joj je predložio da ode kupiti periku. Ta kupovina bila je veoma teško iskustvo za Austin.
„Željela sam odustati u startu. Mislila sam da se nikad više neću snimati za Instagram ili Youtube. Razmišljala sam o tome što će ljudi reći, mislila sam da će me zvati pogrdnim imenima, smijati mi se i pričati iza leđa.“
Ali to je prošlost. Austin sada ima dvije perike (kojima je dala i nadimke, Kim i Stephanie) i u procesu je širenja svoje kolekcije.
Hey there. Whether you are new or old here I felt like I should come clean that I now wear a wig. Geez, even after I posted a whole YouTube video about the journey it is still hard for me to say those words. There is this pressure that we all feel as women to fit into some standard of beauty. Instagram doesn’t help sometimes....I’ve personally never fit perfectly into the standards. I’m bowlegged and part of the #ittybittytittycommittee. In 2019 my hair started falling out. I tell the whole story on YouTube so I’ll spare you details here, but for the past 2 months I have been an emotional mess. I don’t know how to explain what it feels like to be a blogger, where your image and job is to look a certain way, with perfect hair and cute clothes everyday, and to be losing your hair. My husband and I talked about me quitting altogether, hiding, and giving into the feeling that I now realize was shame. But each time the Lord puts me through something like this... trust me, 2019 has had a lot of tribulations... he’s encouraged me to be open and transparent about it only to realize I’m not alone. He’s ALWAYS made all things work together for good. One step at a time on my hair loss journey I removed my extensions, cried, got a wig, cried, shared my story with all of you, cried, realized THOUSANDS of you relate and are going through the same thing, cried, realized there was always a plan, cried... I have realized just in the 24 hours since I posted my story on YouTube that shame and fear are two of the worst liars there are. I’ve realized that no matter what you are going through there is another sister walking through it too. I’ve always found community in confessing the truth, only to realize I was never alone in the first place. Thank you to everyone here who has kept me going on the WWW. Y’all are my girls. I used to cry thinking I was gonna be that “fashion blogger that wears wigs now”.... But now I smile because I know I’m not even close to being alone in this.... and also, Ariana Grande lyrics just became my anthem...”You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.” #lacewigs #hairloss #wig #fauxhairdontcare #lacewig #wiginstall #dallasblogger #itsawig #hairstyle
A post shared by Dani Austin (@daniaustin) on
Kaže da je željela doći do faze da može govoriti ljudima o gubitku kose i zabavljati se na račun svog iskustva, što sada i čini.
„Nemam nikakvih posebnih talenata koje bih dijelila na društvenim mrežama“, kaže Austin za portal Health. „Nisam pjevačica ili glumica. Nisam talentirana za šminkanje ili stiliziranje kose. Ali sam shvatila da ovo može biti moj talent, da koristim svoje iskustvo kako bih pomogla drugim ljudima.“
Na Instagramu Austin postavlja priče o isprobavanju različitih perika s Amazona. Također je upoznala javnost sa svojim ormarom za perike, ali i s različitim dodacima, poput stativa ili vješalice za perike.
„Sada mogu reći da moja kosa ne posjeduje mene, nego ja nju,“ kaže Austin. Moto joj je nova pjesma Ariane Grande: „Sviđa ti se moja kosa? Hvala, upravo sam ju kupila.“