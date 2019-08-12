'Istovremeno se bojim i sramim': poznata influencerica u brutalno iskrenoj objavi progovorila o zdravstvenom problemu s kojim se bore mnoge žene

Hey there. Whether you are new or old here I felt like I should come clean that I now wear a wig. Geez, even after I posted a whole YouTube video about the journey it is still hard for me to say those words. There is this pressure that we all feel as women to fit into some standard of beauty. Instagram doesn’t help sometimes....I’ve personally never fit perfectly into the standards. I’m bowlegged and part of the #ittybittytittycommittee. In 2019 my hair started falling out. I tell the whole story on YouTube so I’ll spare you details here, but for the past 2 months I have been an emotional mess. I don’t know how to explain what it feels like to be a blogger, where your image and job is to look a certain way, with perfect hair and cute clothes everyday, and to be losing your hair. My husband and I talked about me quitting altogether, hiding, and giving into the feeling that I now realize was shame. But each time the Lord puts me through something like this... trust me, 2019 has had a lot of tribulations... he’s encouraged me to be open and transparent about it only to realize I’m not alone. He’s ALWAYS made all things work together for good. One step at a time on my hair loss journey I removed my extensions, cried, got a wig, cried, shared my story with all of you, cried, realized THOUSANDS of you relate and are going through the same thing, cried, realized there was always a plan, cried... I have realized just in the 24 hours since I posted my story on YouTube that shame and fear are two of the worst liars there are. I’ve realized that no matter what you are going through there is another sister walking through it too. I’ve always found community in confessing the truth, only to realize I was never alone in the first place. Thank you to everyone here who has kept me going on the WWW. Y’all are my girls. I used to cry thinking I was gonna be that “fashion blogger that wears wigs now”.... But now I smile because I know I’m not even close to being alone in this.... and also, Ariana Grande lyrics just became my anthem...”You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.” #lacewigs #hairloss #wig #fauxhairdontcare #lacewig #wiginstall #dallasblogger #itsawig #hairstyle

A post shared by Dani Austin (@daniaustin) on Jul 7, 2019 at 8:01am PDT