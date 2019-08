'Ovo je fenomenalno!': instagram 'poludio' zbog dojmljive dalmatinske plaže, tirkizno more i neobičan prirodni fenomen u skrovitoj uvali sve su fascinirali

"Dragon eye" near Brbiscica bay by @korovles & @oprrosti One of the most beautiful natural resources of Dugi otok are certainly its beaches and bays. It is very easy to take a swim on Dugi otok as wherever you turn you’ll have fascinating clear, blue sea attracting you with its beauty. „White Stone“ beach is a pebble beach that charms with the vibrant colors of white and turquoise color. #NatgeoYourShot #lonelyplanet #thebestdestinations #feelDugiotok #BeautifulDestinations #BDteam

