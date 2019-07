Tražite li lijepe šljunčane plaže za kupanje u miru s daškom avanturizma, zaputite se u ovu slikovitu uvalu, trud će vam se isplatiti

Beautiful island of Korčula. We like to spend time here in the middle of nowhere, where there are only three houses. No bars, no shops, no even electricity. Unplugging from our usual life brings peace where even words are useless. We swim, eat, drink, sleep, without any clocks, must-haves and schedules. Without people, only us and visitors on boats. 💙⛵️⛵️ #Croatia #summertime #korcula #MashPics

