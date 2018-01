Imaju milijune, a svaki dan jedu isti obrok: ove slavne žene tvrde da zanosni izgled duguju ujednačenoj prehrani i nekim sasvim 'običnim' namirnicama

Don’t be scared! It’s tastier than it looks! I started working with @bewellbykelly a few months ago to get ready for #PEPPERMINTmovie and have had her smoothie every day for breakfast since. Today, I decided to play scientist and see if my @onceuponafarm cold-pressed, organic purée (or baby food, if you’re a baby, but whatever) could be a substitute for fresh blueberries when I didn’t see any in the fridge. Yep, it could. 👏🏼👏🏼 ----- #BeWELLSMOOTHIE recipe: 2 scoops @primalkitchenfoods collagen protein powder (hot tip: I prefer the Chocolate Coconut Collagen Fuel) 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed 1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 tablespoon almond butter (if no one’s looking I use extra...😬) 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk Handful of fresh spinach Small handful of ice Very small handful of blueberries (please see almond butter. Also true here. 🤷🏻‍♀️) ----- Mix all ingredients together in blender and enjoy.

