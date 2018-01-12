Ovoj plus size manekenki Lucija Lugomer nije ni do koljena: provocira javnost u seksi rublju i oblinama pokazuje kako prava žena treba izgledati

Y'all know I abhor how Body Positivity has been diminished to #selflove, but I think that beyond the fact that Self Love doesn't center marginalized bodies, what also is disturbing is what the idea of self love has become and we have to ask ourselves is self love really doing anything for us anymore??? When self love has been commercialized and means engaging in systems that harm us. When it has a focus on the way we look or present ourselves. When it's hyper individualized as if we all exist in a world where our actions don't affect others. When it means treating injustices we face daily with a bubble bath or face mask. When self love becomes about feeling happy and good at whatever cost, even if that means not being present or aware of what we are actually feeling. When self love is promoted as a new standard by those who want validation for their co-opting of spaces that aren't theirs. When self love isn't actually about loving ourselves, but is instead a performance. Loving oneself should be radical. It should mean constantly questioning, examining, exploring ourselves and our place in this world in relation to others. It should mean self-compassion, but not at the expense of self-awareness. It should mean cultivating joy and friendships, not things. It should mean challenging ourselves to see beauty in new ways, both within ourselves and around us. It should mean sleeping, drinking water, enjoying food, moving our bodies in ways we love. It should mean learning new things, and knowing when to say no. Self love is not something we do alone, it does not and should not manifest itself in the individual alone, and it should not be seen as a remedy for the very real problems we experience in our lives. Self love is not linear, it is not a feeling. Self love is about understanding our place in this world differently, it's about not settling, it's not comfortable or easy. Self love is about growth. While we can't love ourselves out of our circumstances, we can love ourselves enough to keep fighting, examining, challenging, and moving forward. What are your feelings about the message of self love today and how do you choose to cultivate self love?

