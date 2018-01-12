Ovoj plus size manekenki Lucija Lugomer nije ni do koljena: provocira javnost u seksi rublju i oblinama pokazuje kako prava žena treba izgledati

Piše Katarina Jeličić
Foto Instagram
Hrvatska ima Luciju Lugomer, a Amerika Melissu Gibson. Riječ je o plus size modelu iz Kentuckyija, koja na Instagramu broji nevjerojatnih dva milijuna i 200 tisuća pratitelja.
Melissa je blogerica koju cijeli svijet budno prati, a svaku njenu objavu lajka na tisuće vjernih obožavatelja.
Kako kaže, sama je sebi najljepša, voli svoje tijelo, ponosi se njime i nimalo ne mari za zlobne komentare na koje naiđe. Njene Instagram objave i svjedoče o tome jer je gotovo svaka koja se može naći na njenom profilu u atraktivnim pozama.
Y'all know I abhor how Body Positivity has been diminished to #selflove, but I think that beyond the fact that Self Love doesn't center marginalized bodies, what also is disturbing is what the idea of self love has become and we have to ask ourselves is self love really doing anything for us anymore??? When self love has been commercialized and means engaging in systems that harm us. When it has a focus on the way we look or present ourselves. When it's hyper individualized as if we all exist in a world where our actions don't affect others. When it means treating injustices we face daily with a bubble bath or face mask. When self love becomes about feeling happy and good at whatever cost, even if that means not being present or aware of what we are actually feeling. When self love is promoted as a new standard by those who want validation for their co-opting of spaces that aren't theirs. When self love isn't actually about loving ourselves, but is instead a performance. Loving oneself should be radical. It should mean constantly questioning, examining, exploring ourselves and our place in this world in relation to others. It should mean self-compassion, but not at the expense of self-awareness. It should mean cultivating joy and friendships, not things. It should mean challenging ourselves to see beauty in new ways, both within ourselves and around us. It should mean sleeping, drinking water, enjoying food, moving our bodies in ways we love. It should mean learning new things, and knowing when to say no. Self love is not something we do alone, it does not and should not manifest itself in the individual alone, and it should not be seen as a remedy for the very real problems we experience in our lives. Self love is not linear, it is not a feeling. Self love is about understanding our place in this world differently, it's about not settling, it's not comfortable or easy. Self love is about growth. While we can't love ourselves out of our circumstances, we can love ourselves enough to keep fighting, examining, challenging, and moving forward. What are your feelings about the message of self love today and how do you choose to cultivate self love?
Gibson slavi život, provocira javnost u seksi rublju i plus size oblinama pokazuje kako prava žena treba izgledati.
No, ono što blogerica ima pokazati, ne sviđa se baš svakome na društvenoj mreži pa se našla na meti zlobnika. Poručili su joj da nije zaslužila svojeg dečka jer je, prema njihovim riječima, prezgodan za nju i nije ga dostojna.
Amerikanka im nije ostala dužna pa je odgovorila:
- Moja veza nije abnormalna niti fetiš. Moja ljubav nije definirana težinom, a ni godinama.
Time je neprijateljima "začepila usta" i stala na kraj pogrdnim komentarima, a izjavom je postala još slavnija jer je dokazala da osim bujnih atributa ima i "oštar jezik".
FEAR. I have thoughts. Do you want to know them? Thoughts in my head that have stemmed from the fear of my body and my existence in it: Am I Fat? Will they notice? Will he notice? Will someone say something? Will it be a stranger? How do I react? How will I get over the shape? How do I get them to like me? How do I get them to see beyond my body? Will I be fat forever? I can’t do that because it will draw attention to my fat. Will I fit? Will this seatbelt fit. Will I find anything to wear? Will I be able to join in? How do I prove I’m not broken or lazy? How do I make my fat invisible while simultaneously convincing them I’m doing something to become smaller? Living in that fear and shame took my life away from me. It assumes that other bodies are better than mine. That I’m not enough. It stems from the belief that perfection is defined and that that definition is attainable and natural. That that perfection is ideal. Perfection is meaningless. In a world that removes our voices unless we look a certain way, I call BS. My voice and my life is just as valuable. In a world that is so afraid of imperfection that we stay silent, I say STOP! In this space, over and over, through the hard conversations we’ve had surrounding fatness, body positivity, races, gender, ability etc, I keep hearing people say that they are afraid to mess up so instead of trying to be better, they bow out of the journey all together. This is the problem. This fear is a privilege and an excuse. Perfection is unattainable, but I don’t expect perfection. No person asking for us to be better does. The goal isn’t to be perfect in the messiness of it all, but instead to be aware, to be open, to be willing to learn, willing to be wrong, willing to mess up. Because the point isn’t perfection, it’s the journey of trying and messing up and intentionally figuring it out when it gets complicated. If you’re afraid of messing up, that’s when you know something is important, that’s when you lean into the discomfort. You are going to mess up! Welcome to the club! Be more afraid of a world that devalues, silences, is violent towards marginalized people (CONTINUED BELOW)
